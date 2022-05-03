All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|Miami
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Atlanta
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Washington
|8
|16
|.333
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|St. Louis
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Chicago
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Cincinnati
|3
|19
|.136
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|San Francisco
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Colorado
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Arizona
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
___
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.