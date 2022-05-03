Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:18 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 8 .692 _
Miami 12 10 .545 4
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 6
Atlanta 11 15 .423 7
Washington 8 16 .333 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _
St. Louis 13 9 .591
Chicago 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _
San Diego 15 8 .652 _
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½
Colorado 13 9 .591
Arizona 11 13 .458

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Proactive Responses to the...
5|10 App Modernization Deep Dive with VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories