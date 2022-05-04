On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 8 .692 _
Miami 12 11 .522
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 6
Atlanta 11 15 .423 7
Washington 9 16 .360

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 8 .667 _
St. Louis 13 10 .565
Chicago 9 14 .391
Pittsburgh 9 14 .391
Cincinnati 3 20 .130 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
San Diego 15 8 .652 ½
San Francisco 14 9 .609
Colorado 13 10 .565
Arizona 12 13 .480

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Washington 10, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

