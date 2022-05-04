All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|Miami
|12
|11
|.522
|4½
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Atlanta
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Washington
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Cincinnati
|3
|20
|.130
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|San Diego
|15
|8
|.652
|½
|San Francisco
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Colorado
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Arizona
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game
Texas 6, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1
Washington 10, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
