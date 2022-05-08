Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 8, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 _
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6
Miami 13 15 .464 6
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7
Washington 10 20 .333 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 10 .655 _
St. Louis 16 12 .571
Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7
Chicago 9 18 .333 9
Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 7 .731 _
San Diego 19 10 .655
Colorado 16 12 .571 4
San Francisco 16 12 .571 4
Arizona 15 14 .517

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

