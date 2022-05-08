All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Philadelphia
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Chicago
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|Cincinnati
|5
|23
|.179
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|7
|.731
|_
|San Diego
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|Colorado
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|San Francisco
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
___
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Colorado 4, Arizona 1
Miami 8, San Diego 0
Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Gore 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.