Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 _
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6
Miami 13 16 .448
Philadelphia 13 16 .448
Washington 10 20 .333 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 11 .633 _
St. Louis 16 12 .571 2
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 6
Chicago 10 18 .357 8
Cincinnati 6 23 .207 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _
San Diego 19 11 .633
San Francisco 17 12 .586 3
Colorado 16 13 .552 4
Arizona 16 14 .533

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories