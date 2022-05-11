On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 10 .677 _
Atlanta 14 17 .452 7
Miami 13 17 .433
Philadelphia 13 17 .433
Washington 10 21 .323 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 11 .645 _
St. Louis 16 13 .552 3
Pittsburgh 12 17 .414 7
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
Cincinnati 6 24 .200 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _
San Diego 20 11 .645
San Francisco 18 12 .600 3
Arizona 17 14 .548
Colorado 16 14 .533 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Arizona 9, Miami 3

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories