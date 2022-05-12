All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Miami
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Philadelphia
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Washington
|11
|21
|.344
|10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|St. Louis
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|Cincinnati
|7
|24
|.226
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|San Francisco
|19
|12
|.613
|2
|Arizona
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|5
___
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami 11, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Matz 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
