Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 23 13 .639 _
Philadelphia 17 18 .486
Miami 16 19 .457
Atlanta 16 20 .444 7
Washington 12 25 .324 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 _
St. Louis 19 15 .559 3
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429
Chicago 14 20 .412 8
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 _
San Diego 22 13 .629 _
San Francisco 20 14 .588
Arizona 18 17 .514 4
Colorado 17 17 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

