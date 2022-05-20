All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|14
|.650
|_
|Philadelphia
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Miami
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|Atlanta
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Washington
|13
|26
|.333
|12½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|St. Louis
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Pittsburgh
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|Chicago
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Cincinnati
|11
|26
|.297
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|25
|12
|.676
|_
|San Diego
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|San Francisco
|22
|15
|.595
|3
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7
|Arizona
|19
|21
|.475
|7½
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
