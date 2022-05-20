On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
26
14
.650
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 26 14 .650 _
Philadelphia 18 20 .474 7
Miami 17 20 .459
Atlanta 17 21 .447 8
Washington 13 26 .333 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 14 .632 _
St. Louis 20 18 .526 4
Pittsburgh 16 21 .432
Chicago 15 22 .405
Cincinnati 11 26 .297 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 25 12 .676 _
San Diego 24 14 .632
San Francisco 22 15 .595 3
Colorado 18 19 .486 7
Arizona 19 21 .475

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Top Stories