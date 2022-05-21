On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
26
14
.650
_

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 26 14 .650 _
Atlanta 18 21 .462
Philadelphia 18 21 .462
Miami 17 21 .447 8
Washington 13 27 .325 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 _
St. Louis 21 18 .538 4
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421
Chicago 15 23 .395
Cincinnati 11 27 .289 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 12 .684 _
San Diego 25 14 .641
San Francisco 22 16 .579 4
Arizona 20 21 .488
Colorado 18 19 .486

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News