Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
28
15
.651
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 28 15 .651 _
Atlanta 19 22 .463 8
Philadelphia 19 22 .463 8
Miami 18 22 .450
Washington 14 28 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _
St. Louis 23 18 .561 3
Chicago 16 24 .400
Pittsburgh 16 24 .400
Cincinnati 12 28 .300 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 13 .675 _
San Diego 26 14 .650 1
San Francisco 22 17 .564
Arizona 21 22 .488
Colorado 19 21 .475 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Washington 1

Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Sports News