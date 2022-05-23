All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|15
|.651
|_
|Atlanta
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|Philadelphia
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
|Washington
|14
|28
|.333
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|St. Louis
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|Chicago
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|Cincinnati
|12
|28
|.300
|13½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|.675
|_
|San Diego
|27
|14
|.659
|½
|San Francisco
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Arizona
|21
|22
|.488
|7½
|Colorado
|19
|21
|.475
|8
___
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4
Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Washington 8, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0
San Diego 10, San Francisco 1
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
