Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
29
15
.659
_

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 15 .659 _
Philadelphia 20 22 .476 8
Atlanta 19 23 .452 9
Miami 18 23 .439
Washington 14 29 .326 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 16 .619 _
St. Louis 24 18 .571 2
Chicago 17 24 .415
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415
Cincinnati 12 29 .293 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 13 .683 _
San Diego 28 14 .667 ½
San Francisco 22 19 .537 6
Arizona 22 22 .500
Colorado 19 22 .463 9

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 7, Toronto 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 13, San Francisco 3

Arizona 9, Kansas City 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Francisco (Junis 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|31 California Public Sector CIO Academy...
5|31 For Industry: Making Market Research...
5|31 Understanding and Protecting Technical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories