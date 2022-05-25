Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
29
17
.630
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 29 17 .630 _
Atlanta 20 23 .465
Philadelphia 20 23 .465
Miami 18 23 .439
Washington 15 30 .333 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 16 .628 _
St. Louis 24 19 .558 3
Chicago 18 24 .429
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 9
Cincinnati 12 30 .286 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 14 .674 _
San Diego 28 15 .651 1
San Francisco 24 19 .558 5
Arizona 23 22 .511 7
Colorado 20 23 .465 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

