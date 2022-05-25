All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|Philadelphia
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|Miami
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|Washington
|15
|30
|.333
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|St. Louis
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Chicago
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|9
|Cincinnati
|12
|30
|.286
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|14
|.674
|_
|San Diego
|28
|15
|.651
|1
|San Francisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5
|Arizona
|23
|22
|.511
|7
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|9
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4
Toronto 8, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
Arizona 8, Kansas City 6
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1
San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5
San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
