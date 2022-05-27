All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|Atlanta
|22
|24
|.478
|7½
|Philadelphia
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|Miami
|18
|25
|.419
|10
|Washington
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|St. Louis
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|25
|.419
|9½
|Chicago
|18
|26
|.409
|10
|Cincinnati
|14
|30
|.318
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|.682
|_
|San Diego
|28
|16
|.636
|2
|San Francisco
|24
|19
|.558
|5½
|Arizona
|23
|23
|.500
|8
|Colorado
|20
|24
|.455
|10
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 7, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
