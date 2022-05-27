Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
30
17
.638
_

Atlanta
22
24
.478

Philadelphia
21
25
.457

Miami
18
25
.419
10

Washington
16
30
.348
13½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 17 .638 _
Atlanta 22 24 .478
Philadelphia 21 25 .457
Miami 18 25 .419 10
Washington 16 30 .348 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 17 .630 _
St. Louis 25 20 .556
Pittsburgh 18 25 .419
Chicago 18 26 .409 10
Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 14 .682 _
San Diego 28 16 .636 2
San Francisco 24 19 .558
Arizona 23 23 .500 8
Colorado 20 24 .455 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-2) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Washington (Adon 1-8), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|3 2022 Procurement Playbook - EPA -...
6|3 Virtual Member Briefing with State...
6|3 How Colorado Communities Can Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories