National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 28, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 30 17 .638 _
Atlanta 22 25 .468 8
Philadelphia 21 25 .457
Miami 19 25 .432
Washington 17 30 .362 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 18 .617 _
St. Louis 26 20 .565
Chicago 18 26 .409
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409
Cincinnati 15 30 .333 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 14 .689 _
San Diego 29 16 .644 2
San Francisco 24 20 .545
Arizona 23 24 .489 9
Colorado 20 25 .444 11

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3

Miami 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Washington (Gray 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-4) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 5-0) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

