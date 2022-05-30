On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
32
17
.653
_

Atlanta
23
25
.479

Philadelphia
21
27
.438
10½

Miami
19
26
.422
11

Washington
18
31
.367
14

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653 _
Atlanta 23 25 .479
Philadelphia 21 27 .438 10½
Miami 19 26 .422 11
Washington 18 31 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 18 .633 _
St. Louis 26 21 .553 4
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 10½
Chicago 19 28 .404 11
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _
San Diego 30 17 .638 3
San Francisco 25 21 .543
Arizona 23 26 .469 11
Colorado 21 26 .447 12

___

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|6 Nexus Dashboard Insights: 2-Day Test...
6|6 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories