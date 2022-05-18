Nationals aim to stop losing streak in game against the Marlins

Washington Nationals (12-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-19, second in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-1, 1.26 ERA, .81 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -188, Nationals +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 17-19 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Marlins have a 10-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has gone 5-15 in home games and 12-26 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has five doubles, seven home runs and 18 RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .328 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has seven doubles and four home runs. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Bryan De La Cruz: day-to-day (right forearm), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

