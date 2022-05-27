Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (20-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (16-30, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Rockies -103; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0. Washington is 16-30 overall and 7-17... READ MORE

Colorado Rockies (20-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (16-30, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Rockies -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 16-30 overall and 7-17 in home games. The Nationals are 12-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has gone 6-13 on the road and 20-24 overall. The Rockies have a 13-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell ranks second on the Nationals with a .296 batting average, and has eight doubles, four home runs, 19 walks and 25 RBI. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-40 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with a .308 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .266 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

