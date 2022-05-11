Nationals bring home losing streak into matchup against the Mets

New York Mets (21-9, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-21, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (4-1, 2.43 ERA, .90 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 8.56 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets looking to end their nine-game home losing streak.

Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

New York is 9-5 at home and 21-9 overall. The Mets are 18-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with six home runs while slugging .451. Josh Bell is 16-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has five doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI for the Mets. Starling Marte is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .322 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

