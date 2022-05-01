NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111
Golden State 123, Denver 107
Miami 115, Atlanta 91
Boston 115, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86
Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97
Dallas 110, Utah 104
Golden State 126, Denver 106
Miami 115, Atlanta 105
Memphis 124, Minnesota 96
New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114
Boston 114, Brooklyn 107
Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT
Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110
Memphis 104, Minnesota 95
Dallas 126, Utah 118
Golden State 118, Denver 113
Atlanta 111, Miami 110
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 81
Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111
Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102
Utah 100
Boston 109, Brooklyn 103
Minnesota 119, Memphis 118
Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95
Denver 126, Golden State 121
Miami 110, Atlanta 86
New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103
Boston 116, Brooklyn 112, Boston wins series 4-0
Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88
Dallas 102, Utah 77
Miami 97, Atlanta 94, Miami wins series 4-1
Memphis 111, Minnesota 109
Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97
Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100, Milwaukee wins series 4-1
Golden State 102, Denver 98, Golden State wins series 4-1
Philadelphia 132, Toronto 97, Philadelphia wins series 4-2
Phoenix 115, New Orleans 109, Phoenix wins series 4-2
Dallas 98 Utah 96, Dallas wins series 4-2
Memphis 114, Minnesota 106, Memphis wins series 4-2
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Sunday, May 1
Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Phoenix at Dallas, TBD
x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Memphis at Golden State, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD
x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
