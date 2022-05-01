Trending:
NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 6:33 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah 99, Dallas 93

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111

Golden State 123, Denver 107

Sunday, April 17

Miami 115, Atlanta 91

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

Monday, April 18

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97

Dallas 110, Utah 104

Golden State 126, Denver 106

Tuesday, April 19

Miami 115, Atlanta 105

Memphis 124, Minnesota 96

New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114

Wednesday, April 20

Boston 114, Brooklyn 107

Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT

Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, April 21

Memphis 104, Minnesota 95

Dallas 126, Utah 118

Golden State 118, Denver 113

Friday, April 22

Atlanta 111, Miami 110

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 81

Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111

Saturday, April 23

Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102

Utah 100

Boston 109, Brooklyn 103

Minnesota 119, Memphis 118

Sunday, April 24

Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95

Denver 126, Golden State 121

Miami 110, Atlanta 86

New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103

Monday, April 25

Boston 116, Brooklyn 112, Boston wins series 4-0

Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88

Dallas 102, Utah 77

Tuesday, April 26

Miami 97, Atlanta 94, Miami wins series 4-1

Memphis 111, Minnesota 109

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97

Wednesday, April 27

Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100, Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Golden State 102, Denver 98, Golden State wins series 4-1

Thursday, April 28

Philadelphia 132, Toronto 97, Philadelphia wins series 4-2

Phoenix 115, New Orleans 109, Phoenix wins series 4-2

Dallas 98 Utah 96, Dallas wins series 4-2

Friday, April 29

Memphis 114, Minnesota 106, Memphis wins series 4-2

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Sunday, May 1

Milwaukee 101, Boston 89, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Golden State 117, Memphis 116, Golden State leads series 1-0

Monday, May 2

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m

Friday, May 6

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

Wednesday, May 11

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

Thursday, May 12

x-Miami at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Phoenix at Dallas, TBD

Friday, May 13

x-Boston at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Memphis at Golden State, TBD

Sunday, May 15

x-Philadelphia at Miami, TBD

x-Dallas at Phoenix, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Boston, TBD

x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD

