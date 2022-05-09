NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Sunday, May 1
Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Golden State 117, Memphis 116
Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Golden State 142, Memphis 112, Golden State leads series 2-1.
Dallas 111, Phoenix 101, series tied 2-2
Philadelphia 116, Miami 108, series tied 2-2
Boston 116, Milwaukee 108, series tied 2-2
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m.
x-Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m.
x-Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m.7 p.m./8 p.m.
x-Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m.
x-Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
