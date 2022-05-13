NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Sunday, May 1
Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Golden State 117, Memphis 116
Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Golden State 142, Memphis 112
Dallas 111, Phoenix 101,
Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
Boston 116, Milwaukee 108
Golden State 101, Memphis 98
Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
Phoenix 110, Dallas 80
Milwaukee 110, Boston 107, Milwaukee leads series 3-2
Memphis 134, Golden State 95, Golden State leads series 3-2.
Miami 99, Philadelphia 90, Miami wins series 4-2
Dallas 113, Phoenix 86, series tied 3-3
Boston 108, Milwaukee 95, series tied 3-3
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m. p.m.
x-Golden State at Memphis, TBD
