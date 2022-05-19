Trending:
NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87, Golden State leads series 1-0

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE FINALS
x-if necessary
Tuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87, Golden State leads series 1-0

Thursday, May 19

Boston 127, Miami 102, series tied 1-1

Friday, May 20

Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT

Saturday, May 21

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Sunday, May 22

Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Monday, May 23

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tuesday, May 24

Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, May 25

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, May 26

x-Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT

Friday, May 27

x-Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, May 28

x-Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Sunday, May 29

x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, May 30

x-Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT

