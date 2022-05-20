Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:43 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
CONFERENCE FINALSx-if necessaryTuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87Thursday, May 19

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Boston 127,...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE FINALS
x-if necessary
Tuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87Thursday, May 19

Boston 127, Miami 102, series tied 1-1

Friday, May 20

Golden State 126, Dallas 117, Golden State leads series 2-0

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Saturday, May 21

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Sunday, May 22

Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Monday, May 23

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tuesday, May 24

Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, May 25

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, May 26

x-Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT

Friday, May 27

x-Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, May 28

x-Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday, May 29

x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, May 30

x-Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories