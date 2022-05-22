On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 11:38 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT
CONFERENCE FINALSx-if necessaryTuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Thursday,...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE FINALS
x-if necessary
Tuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Thursday, May 19

Boston 127, Miami 102

Friday, May 20

Golden State 126, Dallas 117

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?
Saturday, May 21

Miami 109, Boston 103, Miami leads series 2-1

Sunday, May 22

Golden State 109, Dallas 100, Golden State leads series 3-0

Monday, May 23

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tuesday, May 24

Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Wednesday, May 25

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, May 26

x-Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT

Friday, May 27

x-Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, May 28

x-Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday, May 29

x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, May 30

x-Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|30 Women's Leadership Institute (WLI)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories