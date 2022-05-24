NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|x-if necessary
|Tuesday, May 17
Miami 118, Boston 107
Golden State 112, Dallas 87
Boston 127, Miami 102
Golden State 126, Dallas 117
Miami 109, Boston 103
Golden State 109, Dallas 100, Golden State leads series 3-0
Boston 102, Miami 82, series tied 2-2
Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT
x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN
x-Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT
