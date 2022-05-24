NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT

CONFERENCE FINALSx-if necessaryTuesday, May 17 Miami 118, Boston 107 Wednesday, May 18 Golden State 112, Dallas 87

CONFERENCE FINALS x-if necessary Tuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Thursday, May 19

Boston 127, Miami 102

Friday, May 20

Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Saturday, May 21

Miami 109, Boston 103

Sunday, May 22

Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Monday, May 23

Boston 102, Miami 82, series tied 2-2

Tuesday, May 24

Dallas 119, Golden State 109, Golden State leads series 3-1

Wednesday, May 25

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, May 26

Dallas at Golden State, 9 p.m. TNT

Friday, May 27

x-Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, May 28

x-Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m. TNT

Sunday, May 29

x-Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Monday, May 30

x-Dallas at Golden State, 8 p.m. TNT

