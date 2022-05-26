NBA Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryTuesday, May 17
Miami 118, Boston 107
Wednesday, May 18
Golden State 112, Dallas 87
Thursday, May 19
Boston 127, Miami 102
Friday, May 20
Golden State 126, Dallas 117
Saturday, May 21
Miami 109, Boston 103
Sunday, May 22
Golden State 109, Dallas 100
Monday, May 23
|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 2
Miami/Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC
Miami/Boston at Golden STate, 8 p.m., ABC
Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
Miami/Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC
Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC
Miami/Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
