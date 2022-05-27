Trending:
NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 11:28 pm
All Times EDT
CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryTuesday, May 17

Miami 118, Boston 107

Wednesday, May 18

Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Thursday, May 19

Boston 127, Miami 102

Friday, May 20

Golden State 126, Dallas 117

Saturday, May 21

Miami 109, Boston 103

Sunday, May 22

Golden State 109, Dallas 100

Monday, May 23

Boston 102, Miami 82

Tuesday, May 24

Dallas 119, Golden State 109

Wednesday, May 25

Boston 93, Miami 80

Thursday, May 26

Golden State 120, Dallas 110, Golden State wins series 4-1

Friday, May 27

Miami 111, Boston 103, series tied 3-3

Sunday, May 29

Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Miami/Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

Sunday, June 5

Miami/Boston at Golden STate, 8 p.m., ABC

Wednesday, June 8

Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 10

Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Monday, June 13

Miami/Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Thursday, June 16

Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC

x-Sunday, June 19

Miami/Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC

Top Stories