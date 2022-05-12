NBA Executive of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:

Executive, Team Points 1st 2nd 3rd Pts Zach Kleiman, Memphis 16 1 2 85 Koby Altman, Cleveland 2 5 2 27 Arturas Karnisovas, Chicago 1 6 4 27 James Jones, Phoenix 3 3 2 26 Pat Riley, Miami 3 3 2 26 Brad Stevens, Bosto 1 4 3 20 Masai Ujiri, Tor 1 1 5 13 Jon Horst, Milwaukee 1 0 1 6 Sachin Gupta, Minnesota 1 0 0 5 Nico Harrison, Dallas 0 1 2 5 Daryl Morey, Hou 0 1 2 5 Tim Connelly, Den 0 1 0 3 Lawrence Frank, LAC 0 1 0 3 Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte 0 1 0 3 Brian Wright, San Antonio 0 1 0 3 Rafael Stone, Houston 0 0 2 2 David Griffin, New Orleans 0 0 1 1 Jeff Weltman, Orlando 0 0 1 1

