NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Nikola Jokic, Den
|65
|27
|6
|2
|–
|875
|Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
|26
|39
|34
|1
|–
|706
|G. Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
|9
|32
|52
|7
|–
|595
|Devin Booker, Phoenix
|–
|1
|8
|49
|22
|216
|Luka Doncic, Dallas
|–
|1
|–
|32
|43
|146
|Jason Tatum, Boston
|–
|–
|–
|8
|19
|43
|Ja Morant, Memphis
|–
|–
|–
|1
|7
|10
|Stephen Curry, Golden State
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|4
|Chris Paul, Phoenix
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|2
|DeMar DeRozan, Chicago
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Kevin Durant, Brooklyn
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
