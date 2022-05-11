Trending:
NBA Most Valuable Player Voting

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 6:58 pm
(Voting is on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis)

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Nikola Jokic, Den 65 27 6 2 875
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 26 39 34 1 706
G. Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 9 32 52 7 595
Devin Booker, Phoenix 1 8 49 22 216
Luka Doncic, Dallas 1 32 43 146
Jason Tatum, Boston 8 19 43
Ja Morant, Memphis 1 7 10
Stephen Curry, Golden State 4 4
Chris Paul, Phoenix 2 2
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago 1 1
LeBron James, L.A. Lakers 1 1
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn 1 1

