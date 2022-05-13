NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Boston 3, Milwaukee 3
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108
Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee 110, Boston 107
Friday, May 13: Boston 108, Milwaukee 95
x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
Thursday, May 12: Miami 99, Philadelphia 90
|Western Conference
|Phoenix 3, Dallaslas 3
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallaslas 114
Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallaslas 109
Friday, May 6: Dallaslas 103, Phoenix 94
Sunday, May 8: Dallaslas 111, Phoenix 101
Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallaslas 80
Thursday, May 12: Dallaslas 113, Phoenix 86
Sunday, May 15: Dallaslas at Phoenix, 8 p.m., TNT
|Golden State 3, Memphisphis 2
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphisphis 116
Tuesday, May 3: Memphisphis 106, Golden State 101
Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphisphis 112
Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphisphis 98
Wednesday, May 11: Memphisphis 134, Golden State 95
Friday, May 13: Memphisphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., ESPN
x-Monday, May 16: Golden State at Memphisphis, TBD, TNT
