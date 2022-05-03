NBA Sixth Man Voting

Trending:
The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:48 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Tyler Herro, Miami 96 2 2 488
Kevin Love, Cleveland 3 58 25 214
Cam Johnson, Phoenix 1 27 42 128
Jordan Clarkson, Utah 0 7 6 27
Luke Kannard, LA Clippers 0 2 6 12
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta 0 3 1 10
Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte 0 0 9 9
De’Anthony Melton, Memphis 0 0 4 4
Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte 0 1 0 3
Immanuel Quickley, New York 0 0 2 2
Brandon Clarke, Memphis 0 0 1 1
Tyus Jones, Memphis 0 0 1 1
Maxi Kleber, Dallas 0 0 1 1

