NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Tyler Herro, Miami 96 2 2 488 Kevin Love, Cleveland 3 58 25 214 Cam Johnson, Phoenix 1 27 42 128 Jordan Clarkson, Utah 0 7 6 27 Luke Kannard, LA Clippers 0 2 6 12 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta 0 3 1 10 Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte 0 0 9 9 De’Anthony Melton, Memphis 0 0 4 4 Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte 0 1 0 3 Immanuel Quickley, New York 0 0 2 2 Brandon Clarke, Memphis 0 0 1 1 Tyus Jones, Memphis 0 0 1 1 Maxi Kleber, Dallas 0 0 1 1

