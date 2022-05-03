NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Tyler Herro, Miami
|96
|2
|2
|488
|Kevin Love, Cleveland
|3
|58
|25
|214
|Cam Johnson, Phoenix
|1
|27
|42
|128
|Jordan Clarkson, Utah
|0
|7
|6
|27
|Luke Kannard, LA Clippers
|0
|2
|6
|12
|Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta
|0
|3
|1
|10
|Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte
|0
|0
|9
|9
|De’Anthony Melton, Memphis
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Immanuel Quickley, New York
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Brandon Clarke, Memphis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tyus Jones, Memphis
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Maxi Kleber, Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.