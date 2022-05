NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance

All Times EDT

All Times EDT

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

At Lindsey Nelson Stadium Knoxville, Tenn. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. Campbell (40-17), Noon CT, ESPN+

Game 2 – Tennessee (53-7) vs. Alabama St. (34-23), 6 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At J. I. Clements Stadium Statesboro, Ga. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Notre Dame (35-14) vs. Texas Tech (37-20), 2 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2 – Georgia Southern (40-18) vs. UNC Greensboro (34-28), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At UFCU DischFalk Field Austin, Texas Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Texas (42-19) vs. Air Force (30-27), 2 p.m., Longhorn Network

Game 2 – Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At ClarkLeClair Stadium Greenville, N.C. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – East Carolina (42-18) vs. Coppin St. (24-28), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Virginia (38-17) vs. Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park College Station, Texas Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Texas A&M (37-18) vs. Oral Roberts (38-18), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – TCU (36-20) vs. Louisiana (36-21), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Jim Patterson Stadium Louisville, Ky. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Louisville (38-18-1) vs. SE Missouri (37-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Oregon (35-23) Michigan (32-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Florida Ballpark Gainesville, Fla. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Oklahoma (37-20) vs. Liberty (37-21), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Florida (39-22) vs. Cent. Michigan (42-17), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

English Field Blacksburg, Va. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Gonzaga (36-17) vs. Columbia (30-16), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. Wright St. (30-25), 7 p.m., ACC Network

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond Stanford, Calif. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Stanford (41-14) vs. Binghamton (22-28), 4 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Texas St. (45-12) vs. UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 9 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium College Park, Md. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. UConn (46-13), 1 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2 – Maryland (45-12) vs. Long Island (37-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Boshamer Stadium Chapel Hill, N.C. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – North Carolina (38-19) vs. Hofstra (30-21), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Georgia (35-21) VCU (40-18), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At O’Brate Stadium Stillwater, Okla. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Arkansas (38-18) vs. Grand Canyon (41-19), 1 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2 – Oklahoma St. (39-20) vs. Missouri St. (30-27), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field Coral Gables, Fla. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Miami (39-18) vs. Canisius (29-23), 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – Arizona (37-23) vs. Ole Miss (32-22), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Pete Taylor Park Hattiesburg, Miss. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Southern Miss (43-16) vs. Army (31-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2 – LSU (38-20) vs. Kennesaw St. (35-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Plainsman Park Auburn, Ala. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – UCLA (38-22) vs. Florida St. (33-23), Noon, ESPN2

Game 2 – Auburn (37-19) vs. SE Louisiana (30-29), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field Corvallis, Ore. Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. San Diego (36-18), 4 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2 – Oregon St. (44-15) vs. New Mexico St. (24-32), 10 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 – Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Monday, June 6

x-Game 7 Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

