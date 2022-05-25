On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 11:28 am
< a min read
      

All times EDTOpening RoundWednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First RoundSaturday, May 14

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn...

READ MORE

All times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 11

Vermont 15, Manhattan 3

Delaware 20, Robert Morris 8

First Round
Saturday, May 14

Princeton 12, Boston U. 5

Penn 11, Richmond 10, OT

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Yale 18, Saint Joseph’s 16

Virginia 17, Brown 10

Sunday, May 15

Maryland 21, Vermont 5

Rutgers 19, Harvard 9

Cornell 15, Ohio St. 8

Delaware 10, Georgetown 9

Quarterfinal
At James M. Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, N.Y.
Saturday, May 21

Rutgers 11, Penn 9

Princeton 14, Yale 10

        Read more: Sports News

At Ohio State
Columbus, Ohio
Sunday, May 22

Cornell 10, Delaware 8

Maryland 18, Virginia 9

At Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
East Hartford, Conn.
Semifinal
Saturday, May 28

Cornell vs. Rutgers, noon

Maryland vs. Princeton, 2:30 p.m.

Championship
Monday, May 30

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 2022 - FAR Supplement - EPAAR -...
6|1 Assured Neuro Symbolic Learning and...
6|1 Raising the Game: Better Tools for K-12...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories