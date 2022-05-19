Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press
May 19, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

All times EDTFirst and second round at various campus sitesFirst RoundFriday, May 13

Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11

Florida 19, Mercer 12

Duke 17, John Hopkins 12

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to...

READ MORE

All times EDT
First and second round at various campus sites
First Round
Friday, May 13

Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11

Florida 19, Mercer 12

Duke 17, John Hopkins 12

Jacksonville 20, Stanford 8

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Stony Brook 16, Drexel 4

Loyola (Md.) 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5

Syracuse 12, Fairfield 11

Denver 16, Vermont 3

Northwestern 22, Cent. Michigan 7

Rutgers 17, Saint Joseph’s 10

Princeton 15, UMass 9

James Madison 14, UConn 7

        Read more: Sports News

Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Second Round
Sunday, May 15

North Carolina 24, Virginia 2

Syracuse 13, Princeton 9

Stony Brook 11, Rutgers 7

Loyola (Md.) 18, James Madison 8

Boston College 13, Denver 8

Northwestern 15, Michigan 12

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Maryland 19, Duke 6

Florida 15, Jacksonville 10

Quarterfinal
At campus sites TBD
Thursday, May 19

Maryland 18, Florida 5

Boston College 20, Loyola (Md.) 13

Northwestern 15, Syracuse 4

North Carolina 8, Stony Brook 5

At Homewood Field
Baltimore
Semifinal
Friday, May 27

North Carolina vs. Northwestern, TBA

Maryland vs. Boston College, TBA

Championship
Sunday, May 29

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|26 Effective Use of the COSO Framework (16...
5|26 Analyzing and Optimizing GPO's on...
5|26 ElevateIT: DFW Technology Summit 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories