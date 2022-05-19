NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance

All times EDTFirst and second round at various campus sitesFirst RoundFriday, May 13
|All times EDT
|First and second round at various campus sites
|First Round
|Friday, May 13
Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11
Florida 19, Mercer 12
Duke 17, John Hopkins 12
Jacksonville 20, Stanford 8
Stony Brook 16, Drexel 4
Loyola (Md.) 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5
Syracuse 12, Fairfield 11
Denver 16, Vermont 3
Northwestern 22, Cent. Michigan 7
Rutgers 17, Saint Joseph’s 10
Princeton 15, UMass 9
James Madison 14, UConn 7
Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.
|Second Round
|Sunday, May 15
North Carolina 24, Virginia 2
Syracuse 13, Princeton 9
Stony Brook 11, Rutgers 7
Loyola (Md.) 18, James Madison 8
Boston College 13, Denver 8
Northwestern 15, Michigan 12
Maryland 19, Duke 6
Florida 15, Jacksonville 10
|Quarterfinal
|At campus sites TBD
|Thursday, May 19
Maryland 18, Florida 5
Boston College 20, Loyola (Md.) 13
Northwestern 15, Syracuse 4
North Carolina 8, Stony Brook 5
|At Homewood Field
|Baltimore
|Semifinal
|Friday, May 27
North Carolina vs. Northwestern, TBA
Maryland vs. Boston College, TBA
|Championship
|Sunday, May 29
Semifinal winners, TBA
