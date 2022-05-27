NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance

All times EDTFirst and second round at various campus sitesFirst RoundFriday, May 13 Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11 Florida 19, Mercer 12 Duke 17, John Hopkins 12 Jacksonville 20, Stanford 8 Stony Brook 16, Drexel 4 Loyola (Md.) 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5 Syracuse 12, Fairfield 11 Denver 16, Vermont 3 Northwestern 22, Cent. Michigan 7 Rutgers 17, Saint Joseph’s 10 Princeton 15, UMass 9 James Madison 14, UConn 7

All times EDT First and second round at various campus sites First Round Friday, May 13

Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11

Florida 19, Mercer 12

Duke 17, John Hopkins 12

Jacksonville 20, Stanford 8

Stony Brook 16, Drexel 4

Loyola (Md.) 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5

Syracuse 12, Fairfield 11

Denver 16, Vermont 3

Northwestern 22, Cent. Michigan 7

Rutgers 17, Saint Joseph’s 10

Princeton 15, UMass 9

James Madison 14, UConn 7

Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Second Round Sunday, May 15

North Carolina 24, Virginia 2

Syracuse 13, Princeton 9

Stony Brook 11, Rutgers 7

Loyola (Md.) 18, James Madison 8

Boston College 13, Denver 8

Northwestern 15, Michigan 12

Maryland 19, Duke 6

Florida 15, Jacksonville 10

Quarterfinal At campus sites TBD Thursday, May 19

Maryland 18, Florida 5

Boston College 20, Loyola (Md.) 13

Northwestern 15, Syracuse 4

North Carolina 8, Stony Brook 5

At Homewood Field Baltimore Semifinal Friday, May 27

North Carolina 15, Northwestern 14

Maryland vs. Boston College, 3 p.m.

Championship Sunday, May 29

North Carolina vs. Maryland/Boston College winner, noon

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.