New York City FC brings shutout streak into matchup against Minnesota United

New York City FC (7-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC +118, Minnesota United FC +214, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup against Minnesota United after notching five straight shutout wins. United is 3-2-2 at home. United is fifth in the MLS drawing 74... READ MORE

New York City FC (7-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC +118, Minnesota United FC +214, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup against Minnesota United after notching five straight shutout wins.

United is 3-2-2 at home. United is fifth in the MLS drawing 74 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

NYCFC is 1-2-1 in road games. NYCFC has scored 24 goals while giving up 10 for a +14 goal differential.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Lod has six goals and one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored seven goals and added one assist for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NYCFC: 7-2-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 7.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).

NYCFC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.