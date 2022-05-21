New York City FC brings shutout streak into matchup against the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (2-5-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (6-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference) , ; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -219, Chicago +588, Draw +347; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after securing four straight shutout wins.

Chicago Fire (2-5-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (6-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -219, Chicago +588, Draw +347; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after securing four straight shutout wins.

NYCFC is 4-2-0 in Eastern Conference play. NYCFC leads MLS with a +13 goal differential, scoring 23 goals while allowing 10.

The Fire are 1-4-3 in conference matchups. The Fire rank ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 54 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has scored seven goals with one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Xherdan Shaqiri has three goals and two assists for the Fire. Kacper Przybylko has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 7.6 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Fire: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Tayvon Gray (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Valentin Castellanos (injured).

Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Spencer Richey (injured), Rafael Czichos (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured), Jairo Torres (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

