New York City FC plays Sporting Kansas City after shutout victory

Sporting Kansas City (2-6-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (4-3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -228, Sporting Kansas City +611, Draw +354; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0, New York City FC hosts Sporting Kansas City.

NYCFC is 4-1-0 in home games. NYCFC is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 53 corner kicks, averaging 6.6 per game.

Sporting KC is 0-5-0 on the road. Sporting KC is ninth in the Western Conference with 35 shots on goal, averaging 3.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has scored five goals with one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has four goals and one assist.

Daniel Salloi has two goals for Sporting KC. Remi Walter has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 2.4 goals, 7.9 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sporting KC: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).

Sporting KC: Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

