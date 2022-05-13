New York City FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew (3-3-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (4-3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -159, Columbus +432, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup against the Columbus Crew after securing two straight shutout wins.

NYCFC is 2-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC has a 4-0-0 record in games it scores more than two goals.

The Crew are 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank sixth in the Eastern Conference with 15 goals led by Lucas Zelarrayan with four.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has scored five goals with one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has four goals and one assist.

Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has three goals and four assists.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 2.1 goals, 7.2 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Maxime Chanot (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Milos Degenek (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.