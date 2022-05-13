New York Red Bulls take road win streak into matchup with the Philadelphia Union

New York Red Bulls (5-2-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-1-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +139, New York +208, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union aiming to continue a five-game road winning streak.

The Union are 4-1-1 in Eastern Conference play. The Union are 2-1 in games decided by one goal.

The Red Bulls are 4-1-1 in conference games. Lewis Morgan paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. The Red Bulls have scored 16.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has five goals and one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan has four goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Patryk Klimala has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Sergio Santos (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

