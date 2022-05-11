Trending:
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP title

PAT GRAHAM
May 11, 2022 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Wednesday to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row.

The 27-year-old from Sombor, Serbia, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — who hails from Greece — earned the title in 2019 and 2020.

International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who led the league in scoring average, finished runner-up and Antetokounmpo was third. Devin Booker of Phoenix wound up fourth.

