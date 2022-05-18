Trending:
NYCFC blanks DC United 2-0 for first road win of season

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 11:50 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Callens and Valentín Castellanos scored first-half goals to propel New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over DC United on Wednesday.

Callens’ goal came in the 6th minute to give NYCFC (6-3-2) an early lead. Castellanos’ seventh goal of the season came on a penalty kick during first-half stoppage time after United’s Brendan Hines-Ike was charged with a handball.

It was NYCFC’s first road win of the season. NYCFC has won five of its last six matches, while United (4-6-2) is winless in its last three.

NYCFC moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Philadelphia.

Sean Johnson swatted away a deflection — United’s only shot on goal in the match — in the 76th minute to preserve the shutout.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

