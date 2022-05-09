Oakland 2, Detroit 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|H.Castro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Kemp (1). S_Hill (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn W,4-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson H,5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D.Jiménez S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda L,1-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chafin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little.
T_2:49. A_12,674 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.