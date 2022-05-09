Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 2 6 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217 Neuse 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Brown lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Pinder dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Smith 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Barrera rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .500

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 4 0 2 8 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .139 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Hill cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 a-H.Castro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326

Oakland 001 100 000_2 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-grounded out for Hill in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Kemp (1), off Pineda. RBIs_Kemp (4), Pinder (11). S_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Laureano); Detroit 3 (Grossman, Schoop 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Brown. LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse); Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, W, 4-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 3 88 1.74 Jackson, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.26 D.Jiménez, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 2 3 27 0.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pineda, L, 1-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 2 4 94 3.43 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.93 García 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Chafin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little.

T_2:49. A_12,674 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.