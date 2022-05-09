Oakland 2, Detroit 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|6
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-H.Castro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Oakland
|001
|100
|000_2
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Hill in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Kemp (1), off Pineda. RBIs_Kemp (4), Pinder (11). S_Hill.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Laureano); Detroit 3 (Grossman, Schoop 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Brown. LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Smith.
DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse); Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 4-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|88
|1.74
|Jackson, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.26
|D.Jiménez, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, L, 1-2
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|94
|3.43
|Chafin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.93
|García
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Chafin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little.
T_2:49. A_12,674 (41,083).
