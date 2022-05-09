Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 2 6
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217
Neuse 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214
Brown lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Pinder dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Smith 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Barrera rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .500
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 2 8
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .253
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Meadows rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .139
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Hill cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
a-H.Castro ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Oakland 001 100 000_2 6 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-grounded out for Hill in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Kemp (1), off Pineda. RBIs_Kemp (4), Pinder (11). S_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Andrus, Laureano); Detroit 3 (Grossman, Schoop 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Brown. LIDP_Cabrera. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse); Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn, W, 4-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 0 3 88 1.74
Jackson, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.26
D.Jiménez, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 2 3 27 0.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, L, 1-2 6 2-3 6 2 2 2 4 94 3.43
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.93
García 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-0, Chafin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little.

T_2:49. A_12,674 (41,083).

Top Stories