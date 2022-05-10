Trending:
Oakland 4, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 8:13 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 8 4 Totals 34 1 7 1
Kemp 2b 4 0 2 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 1
Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 Hill pr 0 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 3 0 0 1 Meadows rf 4 0 2 0
Murphy c 3 1 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Brown 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Laureano rf 4 1 2 0 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 0
Smith ss 3 1 2 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Barrera lf 2 0 0 1 W.Castro cf 3 0 2 0
Pache cf 4 0 1 1 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0
Haase c 4 0 1 0
Oakland 000 200 101 4
Detroit 000 000 001 1

E_Haase 2 (4). LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 10. SB_Smith (2). SF_Lowrie (2), Barrera (1). S_Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Martinez W,1-0 5 1-3 4 0 0 0 3
Jackson H,6 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Acevedo H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 2 1 1 1 1
Detroit
Faedo L,0-1 5 4 2 2 2 7
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 3
Chafin 1 3 1 1 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lange 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Martinez (Meadows), Trivino (Torkelson). WP_Martinez, Lange.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:59. A_13,844 (41,083).

