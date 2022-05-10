Oakland 4, Detroit 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|W.Castro cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|200
|101
|—
|4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Haase 2 (4). LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 10. SB_Smith (2). SF_Lowrie (2), Barrera (1). S_Smith (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson H,6
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Acevedo H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Faedo L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chafin
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Martinez (Meadows), Trivino (Torkelson). WP_Martinez, Lange.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:59. A_13,844 (41,083).
