Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brown lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rengifo 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|100
|021
|000
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Barrera 2 (2), Ward (6), Trout (11), Rendon (9). HR_Lowrie (2), Brown (4). SB_Brown (3), Ohtani (6). SF_Smith (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Moll W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jackson H,7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Puk H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez S,8-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Silseth L,1-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Barraclough
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Herget
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Silseth (Laureano). WP_Silseth.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:24. A_32,422 (45,517).
