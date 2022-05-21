Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 33 2 6 2 Kemp 2b 5 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 1 1 0 Neuse 1b 5 0 0 0 Wade lf 0 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 2 2 1 Trout cf 4 0 1 1 Brown lf 4 1 2 2 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Barrera rf 4 1 2 0 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Duffy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 0 1 Rengifo 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 Wallach c 4 0 1 0 Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0

Oakland 100 021 000 — 4 Los Angeles 101 000 000 — 2

LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Barrera 2 (2), Ward (6), Trout (11), Rendon (9). HR_Lowrie (2), Brown (4). SB_Brown (3), Ohtani (6). SF_Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Blackburn 4 2-3 6 2 2 2 5 Moll W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Jackson H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Puk H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jiménez S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Silseth L,1-1 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6 Barraclough 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Herget 3 0 0 0 0 3

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Silseth (Laureano). WP_Silseth.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:24. A_32,422 (45,517).

