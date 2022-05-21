Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

The Associated Press
May 21, 2022 1:23 am
< a min read
      

Oakland

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34

READ MORE

Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 33 2 6 2
Kemp 2b 5 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 1 1 0
Neuse 1b 5 0 0 0 Wade lf 0 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 3 2 2 1 Trout cf 4 0 1 1
Brown lf 4 1 2 2 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 1
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
Barrera rf 4 1 2 0 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Duffy ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Smith 3b 3 0 0 1 Rengifo 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
Wallach c 4 0 1 0
Velazquez ss 4 0 1 0
Oakland 100 021 000 4
Los Angeles 101 000 000 2

LOB_Oakland 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Barrera 2 (2), Ward (6), Trout (11), Rendon (9). HR_Lowrie (2), Brown (4). SB_Brown (3), Ohtani (6). SF_Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn 4 2-3 6 2 2 2 5
Moll W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Jackson H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Puk H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jiménez S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Silseth L,1-1 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6
Barraclough 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Herget 3 0 0 0 0 3

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Silseth (Laureano). WP_Silseth.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:24. A_32,422 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|27 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories