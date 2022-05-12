On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oakland 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 5 5 Totals 32 3 6 3
Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 1
Neuse 3b 3 1 1 0 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 2 2 1 1 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0
Brown 1b 4 1 1 2 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1
Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 H.Castro ss 3 0 0 0
Bethancourt c 3 0 1 2 Báez ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Barrera lf 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
Smith ss 4 0 0 0 W.Castro cf 4 1 2 0
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 2 1 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 2 1
Oakland 300 000 020 5
Detroit 000 021 000 3

E_Brieske (1). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Barnhart (3), Cabrera (4). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Brown (3). SB_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 5 3 2 2 3 1
Acevedo BS,0-3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Puk W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
D.Jiménez S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Brieske 6 4 3 2 3 2
Vest 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer L,1-2 1 1 2 2 1 1
J.Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:57. A_17,565 (41,083).

Top Stories