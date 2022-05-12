Oakland 5, Detroit 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Neuse 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Báez ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Oakland
|300
|000
|020
|—
|5
|Detroit
|000
|021
|000
|—
|3
E_Brieske (1). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Barnhart (3), Cabrera (4). 3B_Candelario (1). HR_Brown (3). SB_Kemp (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Acevedo BS,0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Puk W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Jiménez S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brieske
|6
|
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer L,1-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|J.Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:57. A_17,565 (41,083).
